Kolaramma temple in Karnataka's Kolar will host a grand Swarna Kamala decoration on September 11. A total of 10,108 red lotus buds have been flown in from Thiruvananthapuram for the special puja.

A grand 'Swarna Kamala' decoration will be offered to Kolar's presiding deity, Sri Kolaramma, on September 11, marking the last Amavasya of the Shravana month. The special puja is expected to draw a large number of devotees, with preparations underway for the elaborate floral decoration. Amid concerns over drought in the region, devotees are also hoping that the special worship will bring much-needed rain to Kolar.

10,108 Lotuses Flown In From ,Kerala

The flowers being used for the special occasion have been brought from outside Karnataka. A total of 10,108 red lotus buds have been flown in from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala specifically for the Swarna Kamala decoration.

The large-scale floral arrangement is expected to be a special sight for devotees visiting the temple.

Sri Somasekhar Dixit and Vinay Dixit are leading the service, with several devotees volunteering to assist with the arrangements. Krishnappa and his son Suri from Gal Pete are overseeing the supply of flowers for the event.

Devotees wishing to book an abhisheka or other special services have been advised to contact the temple priests directly.

Grand Swarna Kamala Decoration

The 'Swarna Kamala' decoration is considered a significant religious offering and has previously been organised for Bengaluru's Banashankariamma and Mysuru's Chamundeshwari Devi.

For devotees in Kolar, the occasion is particularly special as the grand floral decoration is being organised for the second time in the city. The elaborate arrangement is expected to attract devotees who wish to witness the special puja and seek the blessings of Sri Kolaramma.