The Governor has approved the Bangalore Development Authority (Amendment) Act, 2026. The law allows eligible residents to regularise unauthorised houses on BDA-acquired land, with the regularisation fee reduced by 50%, subject to conditions.

The Governor has given his approval to the Bangalore Development Authority (Amendment) Act, 2026, paving the way for a major regularisation drive in Bengaluru. A gazette notification has also been officially issued, bringing the amendment into effect and providing a legal route for people living in unauthorised constructions on land acquired by the BDA. Under the new law, eligible residents can seek regularisation and obtain legal ownership of their properties by paying a fee based on the property's guidance value.

The government has also reduced the applicable regularisation fee by 50%, providing significant relief to those seeking to legalise their properties.

Under Section 38(D) of the BDA Act, citizens who have constructed houses or buildings without authorisation on BDA-acquired land now have a clear legal route to regularise their properties. The amendment provides relief by reducing the previously applicable regularisation charges by half.

Administrative Cost Limit Hiked To ₹5 Crore

The amendment also brings changes to Section 10 of the original Act. The BDA's limit for administrative expenses has been significantly increased from ₹50 lakh to ₹5 crore.

The revised regularisation rates under Section 38D are linked to the guidance value of the land. The 50% reduction in the regularisation fee applies to built-up properties, except corner sites.

People occupying these unauthorised properties must apply for allotment within two years from the date the Act comes into effect. Those who fail to submit their applications within the stipulated period may face eviction by the BDA.

The scheme is subject to several conditions:

Built-up Properties Only: The scheme does not apply to vacant plots. The property must have a house or other building constructed on the land.

Minimum 12 Years Of Possession: The applicant must have been living in the house or have been in possession of the property for at least 12 years before the Act came into effect.

Maximum Area: The maximum area that can be regularised in the name of one person is capped at 4,000 square feet.

Revised Penalties For Built-Up Land

The amendment also introduces revised provisions relating to penalties for built-up properties on BDA-acquired land. The applicable charges and conditions will be determined under the amended provisions of the BDA Act and the notified regularisation framework.