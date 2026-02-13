A case has been filed against a Dakshina Kannada school for transporting students in a pickup van. Meanwhile, in Devanahalli, 23 senior students were booked for a serious ragging incident at a college, with three of them arrested by police.

School Booked Over Unsafe Student Transport

Dakshina Kannada district police have registered a case against a government school administration for allegedly transporting students in a pickup van, violating safety norms and the Motor Vehicles Act. The matter came to light on February 9, 2026, in Parari, Balanja village, Dakshina Kannada. According to the police, a pickup van was spotted carrying a group of schoolchildren from Balanja toward a nursery in Nalkuru for a field study.

A tipper lorry was also reportedly involved in transit on the same public road, raising concerns about the children's safety. Following a formal complaint filed by Dharanendra, a resident of Balanja village, the Venur police registered a case.

23 Students Booked in Devanahalli College Ragging Case

Meanwhile, on January 24, a serious ragging incident at a college in Devanahalli town, Bengaluru Rural district, has led to the filing of a formal complaint against 23 senior students for allegedly harassing first-year students, Karnataka police said in a statement. Three of the accused have also been arrested by the police.

While a search is underway for the remaining accused.

According to Devanahalli Police, senior students allegedly subjected first-year BBA and BCA students to continuous ragging over the past few days. The complaint stated that the seniors forced the juniors to bring alcohol and cigarettes and made them stand for several hours holding their books as a form of punishment. (ANI)