A Ganeshotsav committee in Karnataka's Uppinangady built a ₹10 lakh RCC house for Bhagi, a woman who had been living alone in a tarpaulin hut. The initiative was undertaken to mark the committee's 50th anniversary.

A local Ganeshotsav committee in Uppinangady has set a heartwarming example of community service by building a new home for a woman who had been living alone in a fragile hut made of tarpaulin sheets. The Sarvajanik Shree Ganeshotsav Samiti took up the initiative as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, or Golden Jubilee, choosing to mark the milestone by providing a woman in need with a safe and secure home.

The woman, Bhagi, is a resident of Kajekkar in Uppinangady village. Living in extreme poverty, she had been staying alone in a small makeshift shelter made of tarpaulin sheets. Her difficult circumstances came to the attention of local residents during community programmes, including the RSS-sponsored 'Tudar' programme and the 'Maneyangalada Bhajane' organised by the Kalikamba Bhajana Mandali.

Around the same time, the Uppinangady Sarvajanik Shree Ganeshotsav Samiti was making plans to commemorate its 50th year. The committee members decided that constructing a permanent home for someone in need would be a meaningful way to celebrate the Golden Jubilee.

The initiative received an overwhelming response from the local community. Groups such as Team Dakshina Kashi and Team Aghora, along with several individuals and organisations, came forward to support the project.

The list of donors included businessmen Sujeer Ganapathi Nayak, Dr M. R. Shenai, Chandappa Moolya, Mohan Kumar Ujire, U. G. Radha, Harish Shetty Gandhipark, CA Bank Uppinangady, Karaya Smt M. Nayak, Shashidhar Nattibail, Venugopala Nonda, Prasanna Darbe, K. Radhakrishna Nayak, Gunakar Agnadi, the Patla Foundation and members of the Kalikamba Bhajana Mandali.

The foundation stone for the house was laid in January 2026, and construction has now been completed. The keys to the new, fully equipped home were handed over to Bhagi on September 10, bringing a sense of security and stability to her life.

From A Hut To An RCC House

The Ganeshotsav committee has constructed a permanent RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) house at a cost of around ₹10 lakh. The house includes a hall, dining area, bedroom and kitchen, along with an attached bathroom and toilet.

A steel water tank has also been installed to ensure a regular water supply for the bathroom. The house has been fitted with doors and windows, while all electrical wiring and plumbing work has been completed.

The area surrounding the house has also been neatly paved with interlocking tiles, giving the property a clean and finished appearance.

Speaking about the initiative, K. Sudhakar Shetty, president of the Ganeshotsav Samiti, said the project was made possible through the support of the community and those who contributed to the construction.