Karnataka's HUDA plans a survey of vacant and unclaimed plots after around 150-200 properties were allegedly resold using forged documents. The move aims to identify rightful heirs and prevent further fraudulent land transactions.

The Hubballi-Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) is set to conduct a survey of its vacant and unclaimed plots following concerns over a large-scale land scam involving forged documents and illegal resale. According to officials and former HUDA office-bearers, a well-organised network has allegedly been identifying plots allotted by HUDA decades ago, particularly those whose original owners or legal heirs are difficult to trace, and using fake documents to sell them to unsuspecting buyers. The alleged racket is believed to have affected several layouts developed by HUDA 20 to 30 years ago.

The issue has raised serious concerns over the security of properties allotted to government employees, middle-class families and other beneficiaries who had paid the full amount to HUDA but whose plots have remained unused for years. With several original allottees having died and their legal heirs reportedly unaware of the properties in their names, many such plots have been left vacant and overgrown with weeds.

Fake Documents, Real Sales

It has come to light that a suspected racket has been targeting plots in layouts developed by HUDA across Hubballi-Dharwad several years ago. Members of the alleged network are said to be creating forged documents to establish themselves as the legal heirs of the original plot owners.

The issue had earlier led to action against a HUDA staff member. However, concerns remain that the employee may not have been acting alone and that a larger network involving outsiders could be operating in the city.

What's Happening At HUDA?

Under HUDA rules, a person allotted a plot cannot sell or transfer it for 10 years. Many beneficiaries, including government employees and middle-class families, had purchased plots by paying the required amount to HUDA decades ago.

However, several of the original allottees have since passed away. In some cases, their legal heirs are reportedly unaware that a plot exists in their family's name. As a result, some of these properties have remained vacant for years.

With no one regularly monitoring or occupying such plots, several have reportedly become overgrown with weeds, making them potential targets for those seeking to establish fraudulent ownership.

Finding And Selling Vacant Plots

According to the allegations, the suspected network identifies vacant plots where the original owners or their legal heirs cannot be easily traced. Members of the network then allegedly prepare forged documents to establish themselves as the legal heirs of the original owners.

The plot is subsequently registered in the name of one of the alleged members of the network before being sold to an unsuspecting third party.

There are also allegations that some HUDA employees may have assisted the network. One staff member has already faced action in connection with a case involving the resale of plots using forged documents.

How Did The Scam Come To Light?

The alleged racket came to light after an ex-serviceman raised concerns over the sale of plots using fake documents. Following an investigation, it was reportedly found that around 150 to 200 plots had been resold through such methods.

A HUDA staff member connected to the case was suspended. However, concerns have been raised over whether the employee was acting alone and whether a larger network of outsiders was involved.

There have also been allegations that more HUDA employees could be connected to such activities. However, these remain allegations, and further investigation is required to establish the facts.

During the tenure of former HUDA chairman Shakir Sanadi, a complaint was also filed regarding the issue. The new chairman, Robert Daddapuri, is now expected to take steps to prevent such fraudulent transactions and identify other potentially affected properties.

HUDA Plans Survey Of Unclaimed Plots

The discovery of around 150 to 200 plots allegedly resold using forged documents has raised a larger question: how many more such vacant or unclaimed plots could exist in HUDA layouts?

A comprehensive survey could help HUDA identify plots where the original allottees or their legal heirs cannot currently be traced. If the rightful heirs are identified, the properties can be verified and appropriate steps can be taken to protect their ownership.

There are also demands from the public for HUDA to initiate the process of issuing clean sale deeds for old layouts. This could help establish clear ownership records and reduce the scope for fraudulent transactions in the future.

HUDA chairman Robert Daddapuri said the authority has decided to conduct a survey to prevent similar incidents.

“A case of resale using fake documents had come to light earlier. We took action against a staff member in connection with that. To prevent such incidents in the future, we have decided to conduct a survey soon.” - Robert Daddapuri, Chairman, HUDA

Former HUDA chairman Shakir Sanadi said the issue of fake documents involving heirless sites had also come to light during his tenure.