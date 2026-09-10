The Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express is undergoing its second trial run, with a new stop at Kabaka-Puttur. The 16-coach train is being tested for travel time, station halts, speed and safety before its passenger service begins.

The much-awaited Vande Bharat Express, which is expected to soon connect Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru with Mangaluru Central, is undergoing its second trial run today, Thursday. The 16-coach train is being tested to assess its overall travel time, station halts, operational requirements and movement along the route before the service is formally introduced for passengers. The trial is also significant as a new stop at Kabaka-Puttur has been added to the schedule this time.

Following a directive issued by the Railway Board on September 2, an empty Vande Bharat rake, numbered IC2015, is being operated from Yeshwantpur to Mangaluru Junction and back. The primary objective of the trial is to determine the total travel time between the two destinations and assess the operational feasibility of the service.

Here's The Trial Run Schedule

Yeshwantpur To Mangaluru Junction

Yeshwantpur: Departs at 6:50 AM

Hassan: Arrives at 9:33 AM | Departs at 9:35 AM

Sakleshpur: Arrives at 10:25 AM | Departs at 10:30 AM

Subrahmanya Road: Arrives at 12:50 PM | Departs at 12:55 PM

Kabaka-Puttur: Arrives at 2:34 PM | Departs at 2:36 PM

Padil: 2:40 PM

Mangaluru Junction: Arrives at 2:50 PM

Mangaluru Junction To Yeshwantpur

Mangaluru Junction: Departs at 3:10 PM

Padil: 3:20 PM

Kabaka-Puttur: Arrives at 3:38 PM | Departs at 3:40 PM

Subrahmanya Road: Arrives at 4:35 PM | Departs at 4:40 PM

Sakleshpur: Arrives at 6:50 PM | Departs at 6:55 PM

Hassan: Arrives at 7:45 PM | Departs at 7:47 PM

Yeshwantpur: Expected to reach at 10:30 PM

Focus On Technology And Safety

During the trial run, railway officials will closely examine the train's departure and arrival timings, interchange points between different sections and the duration of station halts. They will also monitor the train's speed and movement along the route, with particular attention being given to the challenging Shiradi Ghat section.

Senior divisional officers from the Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions, along with timetable controllers and a joint team from the electrical, engineering and mechanical departments, are participating in the trial run.

The officials will prepare a detailed report based on their observations and findings during the trial. The Railway Department has said that all passenger safety protocols are being strictly followed during the exercise.

The trial is also aimed at identifying ways to optimise the operational schedule and reduce travel time as much as possible while maintaining the required safety standards.

The addition of Kabaka-Puttur as a stop in this trial run is expected to provide further clarity on the proposed operational schedule of the Vande Bharat service between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru.