A pregnant police constable was allegedly attacked with an iron rod by a passenger at Bengaluru's KSR Railway Station in Majestic. The constable suffered serious injuries and required 23 stitches. Police arrested the accused, a Chennai resident.

In a shocking incident in the heart of Bengaluru, a two-month-pregnant woman police constable was allegedly attacked with an iron rod by a passenger at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station police station in Majestic. The incident occurred while the constable, identified as Shilpa, was on duty during the early hours of the morning. She sustained serious injuries and required 23 stitches but is now out of danger. Police have arrested the accused, Gajendra, a Chennai resident, in connection with the attack.

What Happened At 3 AM?

According to police sources, the incident took place around 3 am yesterday. The accused, Gajendra, had reportedly lost his mobile phone at the railway station and approached the Majestic railway police station to file a complaint. At the time, Constable Shilpa was on duty.

Gajendra was allegedly heavily intoxicated and was struggling to stand. He woke Shilpa and insisted that she register his complaint immediately. As there were no other officers present at the station and Gajendra was allegedly drunk, Shilpa asked him to return in the morning to file the complaint.

The response reportedly angered Gajendra. He allegedly picked up an iron rod lying inside the station and attacked Shilpa without warning.

Constable Suffers Serious Injuries, Receives 23 Stitches

Shilpa sustained serious injuries to her head and body in the attack and was reportedly left bleeding heavily. She was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors treated her injuries and administered 23 stitches.

According to sources, Shilpa is now out of danger and is recovering from the injuries.

Constable's Brother Makes Allegations Against Senior Officers

Following the incident, Shilpa's brother, Krishna Nayak, levelled serious allegations against senior officers in the railway police department.

"My sister Shilpa is two months pregnant. We had requested her seniors multiple times to give her day shifts because of her pregnancy. But the officers deliberately put her on sentry duty at night. PSI Nataraj and Circle Inspector Kantaraju are directly responsible for this incident," he alleged.

He further alleged that senior officers favour certain staff members when assigning day shifts and claimed that other personnel are subjected to mental harassment.

"The officers give day shifts only to their close staff. They mentally harass and torture the rest of the staff. The police station has a board that says 'Protector', but a woman constable on duty is not even safe inside the station," Krishna Nayak said.

He reportedly broke down while demanding justice for his sister.

Accused Sent To Judicial Custody

The railway police have registered a case in connection with the attack and arrested Gajendra. He has subsequently been sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, demands are growing for an internal inquiry into the security arrangements at the railway police station and the circumstances surrounding the alleged assignment of night duty to a pregnant constable. The allegations made by Shilpa's brother regarding senior officers are also expected to come under scrutiny as part of any departmental inquiry.