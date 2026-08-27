A serving of pickle on the plate can enhance the taste of a meal. While a wide variety of pickles from different brands are available in the market today, pickles made in the Rippanpete area of Shivamogga district are giving established brands a run for their money.

These locally made pickles have gained popularity beyond the region and are now available in several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru. Here's a look at what makes Rippanpete's pickles popular.