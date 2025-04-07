'These things happen in big cities': Karnataka Home Minister's shocking remark on Bengaluru molestation case

Read Full Article

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has triggered outrage with his controversial response to a shocking molestation incident in Bengaluru’s Bharati Layout area.

A woman was accosted and groped by a man in the early hours of April 3, and while police have launched a suo motu investigation, it was the minister’s remarks that set social media ablaze.

“Incidents like these tend to happen here and there in a big city like this,” Parameshwara said on Monday, responding to questions from reporters. “Whatever legal action needs to be taken will be done in accordance with the law. I have also instructed our commissioner to increase beat patrolling.”

The molestation, captured on CCTV footage, shows the attacker lurking on a narrow, dimly lit street around 1:52 am. He approached two women walking together, forcibly pushed one against a wall, groped her, and fled before help could arrive.

Police confirmed they have registered a case under relevant sections of stalking and sexual harassment and are trying to trace the survivor to file a formal complaint.

Despite the minister’s assurance of legal action, his remarks have left many unconvinced about the seriousness with which the government is treating women’s safety in the city. Critics have pointed out that Bengaluru, though a tech hub, has struggled with ensuring basic security in many parts of the city, especially at night.

This is not the first time G Parameshwara has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. In 2017, during the aftermath of the New Year’s Eve mass molestation allegations on MG Road, Parameshwara had remarked that “youngsters who are completely Westernised” were partially to blame, citing their clothing and “mindset.” His comments drew severe criticism then too, with many accusing him of victim-blaming.

He’s not alone in the political fraternity when it comes to tone-deaf statements. Over the years, Indian politics has seen a fair share of bizarre and regressive comments — from leaders advising women to avoid skirts to others suggesting the use of mobile phones by girls leads to elopement. Each time, the outrage is intense, but short-lived, and rarely do such statements come with consequences.

As calls grow for more sensitivity and responsibility from those in power, especially on issues as serious as sexual violence, the latest controversy around Parameshwara reignites the larger debate: when will our leaders stop normalising crimes and start preventing them?

