user
user icon

'These things happen in big cities': Karnataka Home Minister's shocking remark on Bengaluru molestation case

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara sparked outrage by downplaying a Bengaluru molestation case, calling such incidents common in big cities. His remarks have been widely criticised for trivialising women’s safety and normalising sexual harassment.
 

'These things happen in big cities': Karnataka Home Minister's shocking remark on Bengaluru molestation case ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 7, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has triggered outrage with his controversial response to a shocking molestation incident in Bengaluru’s Bharati Layout area.

A woman was accosted and groped by a man in the early hours of April 3, and while police have launched a suo motu investigation, it was the minister’s remarks that set social media ablaze.

“Incidents like these tend to happen here and there in a big city like this,” Parameshwara said on Monday, responding to questions from reporters. “Whatever legal action needs to be taken will be done in accordance with the law. I have also instructed our commissioner to increase beat patrolling.”

Also read: Karnataka HORROR! Teen tied to tree, red ants placed inside undergarments over theft allegations, 'misconduct'

The molestation, captured on CCTV footage, shows the attacker lurking on a narrow, dimly lit street around 1:52 am. He approached two women walking together, forcibly pushed one against a wall, groped her, and fled before help could arrive.

Police confirmed they have registered a case under relevant sections of stalking and sexual harassment and are trying to trace the survivor to file a formal complaint.

Despite the minister’s assurance of legal action, his remarks have left many unconvinced about the seriousness with which the government is treating women’s safety in the city. Critics have pointed out that Bengaluru, though a tech hub, has struggled with ensuring basic security in many parts of the city, especially at night.

This is not the first time G Parameshwara has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. In 2017, during the aftermath of the New Year’s Eve mass molestation allegations on MG Road, Parameshwara had remarked that “youngsters who are completely Westernised” were partially to blame, citing their clothing and “mindset.” His comments drew severe criticism then too, with many accusing him of victim-blaming.

Also read: Bengaluru commuter mobbed by auto drivers for booking bike taxi, alleges police apathy

He’s not alone in the political fraternity when it comes to tone-deaf statements. Over the years, Indian politics has seen a fair share of bizarre and regressive comments — from leaders advising women to avoid skirts to others suggesting the use of mobile phones by girls leads to elopement. Each time, the outrage is intense, but short-lived, and rarely do such statements come with consequences.

As calls grow for more sensitivity and responsibility from those in power, especially on issues as serious as sexual violence, the latest controversy around Parameshwara reignites the larger debate: when will our leaders stop normalising crimes and start preventing them?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka HORROR! Teen tied to tree, red ants placed inside undergarments over theft allegations, 'misconduct' shk

Karnataka HORROR! Teen tied to tree, red ants placed inside undergarments over theft allegations, 'misconduct'

Bengaluru commuter mobbed by auto drivers for booking bike taxi, alleges police apathy ddr

Bengaluru commuter mobbed by auto drivers for booking bike taxi, alleges police apathy

Congress Karnataka conundrum: Siddaramaiah pushes, Shivakumar waits - is December shift coming snt

Congress' Karnataka conundrum: Siddaramaiah pushes, Shivakumar waits - is December shift coming?

Karnataka: Husband fatally stabs wife in Bengaluru over suspicion of infidelity dmn

Karnataka: Husband fatally stabs wife in Bengaluru over suspicion of infidelity

When Medals Lose Their Shine: The Curious Case of Karnataka Police's Controversial CM Awardees shk

When Medals Lose Their Shine: The Curious Case of Karnataka Police’s Controversial CM Awardees | Opinion

Recent Stories

Chic College Hairstyles Inspired by Wamiqa Gabbi iwh

Wamiqa Gabbi's 7 Chic Hairstyles for College Girls

BREAKING: Asaram Bapu gets extended bail from Rajasthan High Court in rape case ddr

Godman Asaram Bapu's bail extended by Rajasthan High Court on medical grounds

UEFA Champions league quarter-finals set to begin as top eight teams in Europe clash dmn

UEFA Champions league quarter-finals set to begin as top eight teams in Europe clash

IPL 2025: GT spinner Sai Kishore opens up on his cricket journey after win against SRH in Hyderabad HRD

IPL 2025: GT spinner Sai Kishore opens up on his cricket journey after win against SRH in Hyderabad

How Apple 'flew' 5 flights full of iPhones in 72 hours to outpace US tariffs? gcw

How Apple 'flew' 5 flights full of iPhones in 72 hours to outpace US tariffs?

Recent Videos

Market Mayhem: Nifty Hits 1-Year Low, Indices Crash 5% | Asianet Newsable

Market Mayhem: Nifty Hits 1-Year Low, Indices Crash 5% | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Chain Snatched in Seconds! Punjab Robbery Caught on CCTV

Chain Snatched in Seconds! Punjab Robbery Caught on CCTV

Video Icon
'We Gave Good Governance': Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeswara Targets Opposition

'We Gave Good Governance': Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeswara Targets Opposition

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Marketing Firm Employees Forced to Crawl Like Dogs in VIRAL Video. What's the Truth?

Kerala Pulse | Marketing Firm Employees Forced to Crawl Like Dogs in VIRAL Video. What's the Truth?

Video Icon
'Sometimes You Have to Take Medicine to Fix Something': Trump on Tariff amid Market Turmoil

'Sometimes You Have to Take Medicine to Fix Something': Trump on Tariff amid Market Turmoil

Video Icon