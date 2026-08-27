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Shivamogga: Police Rescue Young Woman After Suicide Attempt Over Failed Love Affair
A young woman was rescued by Kargal police after she jumped into a canal in Shivamogga's Sagar taluk following a failed love affair. Members of the public alerted the police, who launched an immediate rescue operation and informed her parents.
Young Woman Rescued After Suicide Attempt
A young woman who attempted suicide near the Bidarur Channel in Kargal, Sagar taluk, Shivamogga district, has been rescued.
The woman is reportedly from Tumakuru and is believed to have attempted suicide following a failed love affair.
Fishermen Alert Police About Young Woman
Members of the public who were fishing nearby noticed the young woman's suspicious behaviour and immediately alerted the Kargal police station and ERSS 112.
By the time the police arrived at the spot, the young woman had jumped into the canal.
Police Launch Immediate Rescue Operation
After the young woman jumped into the canal, ERV officer HC Annappa, driver Raghavendra, and Kargal police station personnel Sandeep and Purushottam immediately launched a rescue operation.
They rescued the young woman from the canal and brought her to the police station for further questioning.
Parents Asked To Take Her Home
During the police inquiry, it was revealed that the young woman had attempted suicide following a failed love affair.
The police contacted her parents, informed them about the incident and asked them to take her home.
Public Alert And Police Action Save Young Woman
The young woman has been admitted to a care centre in Sagar town for further assistance.
SP Nikhil congratulated the four police personnel who rescued her. The timely information provided by members of the public played a crucial role in saving her life.
The police have withheld the young woman's identity to protect her privacy.
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