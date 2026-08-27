A clash erupted during an Eid-Milad procession in Bengaluru after activist Puneeth Kerehalli allegedly provoked participants. The ensuing violence led to injuries, five arrests, and the registration of three separate FIRs by the police.

The Eid-Milad celebration in Bengaluru took a turn following a clash between two groups on KR Road, resulting in five arrests and multiple cases registered at Basavanagudi Police Station after the violence disrupted a scheduled Eid-Milad procession.

Details from the Police Press Release

According to the press release issued by Bengaluru South Division, Jayanagar Sub-Division, Basavanagudi Police Station, on August 26th,2026, the Muslim community celebrated Eid-Milad across the state. In this connection, adequate bandobast arrangements were made at the police station level in Jayanagar Sub-Division. There were two processions in the sub-division limits. One started from Tilaknagar via Siddapura to Lalbagh and via JC Road to YMCA Ground. The second procession started from Kumaraswamy Layout to Banashankari Police Station limits and from there via Basavanagudi Police Station limits to Lalbagh West Gate and via JC Road to YMCA Ground.

The procession coming from Kumaraswamy Layout entered Banashankari limits at around 3:15 PM. At that time, PI JP Nagar and PI Banashankari were present on the route and were escorting the procession peacefully. When the procession reached near Garadi Apartment on KR Road, on the border of Banashankari and Basavanagudi Police Stations, while members of the Muslim community were raising slogans as per their tradition, activist Puneeth Kerehalli and his associates allegedly came in front of the procession holding saffron flags, raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, provoked the procession and tried to stop them from raising slogans.

When police personnel at the spot tried to stop Kerehalli and bring the situation under control, some youths from the Muslim community allegedly attacked a person named Muruli and others with a weapon, injuring them, the press release said. After the assault, instead of shifting the injured to hospital, Puneeth Kerehalli and his associates allegedly sat in the middle of the road, raised slogans and caused obstruction to the public and the procession. When police tried to shift the injured to an ambulance, Kerehalli allegedly refused to board the ambulance, lay down on the road and staged a protest. Later, the DCP and other officers shifted the injured to Victoria Hospital. As a precautionary measure, Puneeth Kerehalli and one Mattibabu were taken into custody.

Multiple FIRs Registered

In connection with the incident, three FIRs have been registered at the Basavanagudi Police Station.

Case Against Puneeth Kerehalli and Associates

against Puneeth Kerehalli and others based on a complaint filed by Abdul Razzak Khan. The accused individuals are Puneeth Kerehalli, 35, son of Puttasiddappa; Gopigowda, 26, son of Kariyappa, from Ramanagara District; and Vinod Nayak, 24, son of Annappa.

Counter-Complaint by Puneeth Kerehalli

Based on a counter complaint filed by Puneeth Kumar, also known as Puneeth Kerehalli, a case has been registered. The charges have been brought under BNS Sections 196(1)(a), 196(1)(b), 196(2), 109, 118(2), 190, 351(2), 351(3), and 352, along with Sections 3(1)(R) and 3(1)(S) of the SC/ST Act, the press release stated. The accused individuals in connection with this counter complaint are Akhil Pasha, aged 18; Abubakar Siddiq, aged 24, son of the late Jameer Ali, from Ilyaz Nagar; and Syed Anas, aged 22, son of Syed Imran. All accused have been produced before the court.

Case for Road Obstruction

Based on a complaint by Manjunath HS, Basavanagudi Traffic Police Station, a case under BNS Section 385 has been registered against Puneeth Kerehalli and others for causing obstruction in the middle of the road. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)