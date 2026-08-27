Telangana Annabhagya Rice Found In Gangavathi Rice Mills, Probe Underway
Telangana's subsidised Annabhagya ration rice has reportedly been found at rice mills in Gangavathi, Koppal district. Food and Civil Supplies officials have launched an investigation to verify the rice's source, bills.
Telangana Ration Rice Found In Gangavathi Rice Mills
An illegal inter-state ration rice racket has come to light in Gangavathi, a major rice-producing region in Koppal district, which is widely known as the granary of rice.
Hundreds of bags of 'Annabhagya' ration rice from neighbouring Telangana have reportedly been found at some of the major rice mills in Gangavathi. The discovery has caused a stir across the district and raised several questions among the public.
Gangavathi, known for its high-quality Sona Masuri rice, is now facing questions over how such a large quantity of ration rice from the neighbouring state made its way into local rice mills. The development has also raised concerns about the possible illegal movement and trade of subsidised ration rice across state borders.
Ration Rice Allegedly Diverted To Gangavathi Mills
According to sources, free or subsidised ration rice distributed to poor families in Telangana is allegedly being procured at low prices and transported by truck to rice mills in Gangavathi.
There are strong suspicions that some mills may be systematically polishing the ration rice, repacking it in new branded bags and selling it in the open market at higher prices as premium-quality rice.
Investigation Underway At Gangavathi Rice Mills
As soon as the matter came to light, a team of officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department visited the rice mills in Gangavathi and launched an investigation.
Officials are examining the source of the ration rice bags and checking whether the mills have valid bills and e-way bills for the consignments.
The investigation is also aimed at determining how the rice was transported to Gangavathi and whether any irregularities were involved.
Guarantee Committee Chairman Visits Rice Mill
The sudden presence of Srinivas Reddy, Chairman of the Koppal District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority, at the rice mill where the ration rice was found has raised questions among members of the public and in political circles.
His presence at the mill has also fuelled speculation about the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the rice.
Public Seeks Thorough Investigation Into Ration Rice Racket
The presence of a prominent ruling party leader and the chairman of the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority at the spot where the ration rice packets were found has raised several questions.
Members of the public have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and called for the authorities to identify those allegedly involved in the inter-state illegal trade.
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