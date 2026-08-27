An illegal inter-state ration rice racket has come to light in Gangavathi, a major rice-producing region in Koppal district, which is widely known as the granary of rice.

Hundreds of bags of 'Annabhagya' ration rice from neighbouring Telangana have reportedly been found at some of the major rice mills in Gangavathi. The discovery has caused a stir across the district and raised several questions among the public.

Gangavathi, known for its high-quality Sona Masuri rice, is now facing questions over how such a large quantity of ration rice from the neighbouring state made its way into local rice mills. The development has also raised concerns about the possible illegal movement and trade of subsidised ration rice across state borders.