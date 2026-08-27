Karnataka has launched an emergency helpline and Google Form to assist Kannadigas stranded amid floods and landslides along the Nepal-Tibet border. The state will coordinate with MEA and Indian embassies for their safe evacuation.

The Karnataka government has launched an immediate rescue and assistance effort for Kannadigas stranded amid severe flash floods and landslides along the Nepal-Tibet border. The state has set up an emergency helpline and a dedicated Google Form to gather details of tourists, pilgrims and other Kannadigas currently stranded in the affected areas. The information will be used to coordinate their safe evacuation and ensure that those in need receive timely assistance.

The State Disaster Management Authority has urged tourists, pilgrims, their family members and tour operators currently in Nepal or the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) to immediately share details of stranded individuals through the designated helpline or online form.

Emergency Helpline And Contact Details

For emergency assistance or information, people can contact the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) through the following channels:

Toll-Free Helpline: 1070

1070 Landline: 080-22253707

080-22253707 Email: seockarnataka@gmail.com

Google Form To Register Details

The state government has also provided a dedicated Google Form to quickly collect information about Kannadigas stranded in Nepal and Tibet. The form can be used to provide details such as the person's name, contact number, current location and any urgent assistance required.

Google Form: Click here to submit details

Coordination With MEA And Embassies

The Karnataka government will share the information collected through the helpline and Google Form with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

This coordination will help authorities assess the situation, maintain contact with those stranded and facilitate their safe evacuation from the affected areas.

The state government has also urged the families of those stranded or affected by the floods not to panic. They have been advised to contact the emergency helpline or submit accurate and updated information through the Google Form to help authorities respond quickly.