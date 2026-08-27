Tamil Nadu will release water from the Mettur Dam for farmers in the Cauvery delta districts for 45 days from September 1. The move comes as Karnataka faces water shortages, while KRS Dam inflows rise following heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment.

At a time when Karnataka is grappling with water shortages and advising farmers in the Cauvery basin to avoid water-intensive crops, the Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to release water from the Mettur Dam for irrigation. The water will be supplied to farmers in the state's Cauvery delta districts for 45 days from September 1. The development comes amid the long-standing Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with both states continuing to face competing demands for the river's water.

Mettur Dam To Release Water From September 1

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that water from the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur in Salem district will be released for irrigation for 45 days, beginning September 1.

The annual release of water from the Mettur Dam is traditionally scheduled for June 12. However, the opening was delayed this year due to inadequate water levels in the reservoir.

The delay drew criticism from opposition parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, which had been putting pressure on the government to release water for farmers in the Cauvery delta.

Tamil Nadu's Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N. Anand said Chief Minister Vijay would officially open the dam's sluice gates on September 1.

Tamil Nadu Blames Karnataka For Water Shortage

Explaining the delay in releasing irrigation water, Minister N. Anand said Karnataka had not released sufficient water into the Cauvery, making it difficult for Tamil Nadu to maintain a continuous supply for irrigation.

He said the state also had to maintain a dead storage of at least 10 TMC in the reservoir while ensuring adequate water for drinking purposes.

The latest announcement comes against the backdrop of the continuing Cauvery water-sharing dispute, with both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu seeking adequate water for their respective agricultural and drinking water requirements.

KRS Inflow Rises To 13,758 Cusecs

Meanwhile, there is some relief for Karnataka as rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas has increased inflows into the Krishnarajasagara (KRS) Dam.

The KRS Dam is currently receiving an inflow of 13,758 cusecs following heavy rainfall in Kodagu and Bhagamandala over the past two days.

The water level in the reservoir has reached 109.15 feet, against its maximum capacity of 124.80 feet. The dam currently holds around 30.875 TMC of water, while the outflow stands at 4,513 cusecs.

The increased inflow has provided some relief to Karnataka amid concerns over water availability. However, the Cauvery water-sharing issue remains a sensitive matter, particularly as both states depend on the river for agriculture and drinking water.

If inflows continue to improve, Karnataka could store more water in the KRS reservoir. At the same time, any future requirement for additional water releases to Tamil Nadu could once again intensify concerns among farmers and authorities in Karnataka.