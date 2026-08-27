A leopard cub was filmed walking through a railway tunnel in Chhattisgarh's forested and hilly Khongsara-Bhanwartank rail section. The viral footage showed the animal calmly moving along the tracks. The sighting prompted increased forest department patrols and monitoring, while railway staff raised concerns about safety.

A leopard cub was caught on camera calmly walking through a railway tunnel surrounded by dense forests and hills in Chhattisgarh. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the young leopard moving slowly along the railway tracks inside the dark tunnel. The animal appears relaxed as it makes its way through the forested railway corridor. The sighting was reported from the Khongsara-Bhanwartank rail section, a stretch that passes through dense forest and hilly terrain and is known for wildlife movement.

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Forest officials increase monitoring

Following the sighting, the forest department stepped up patrols and monitoring around the area. Officials are keeping track of wildlife movement to establish whether the leopard remained close to the railway corridor or moved back into the surrounding forest.

Such sightings can occur in forest areas where railway tracks pass through or close to natural wildlife habitats. However, the presence of wild animals near railway infrastructure can create risks for both wildlife and people working along the tracks.

Railway staff raise safety concerns

The leopard sighting has also drawn attention to the safety of railway employees and others working in the area.

Railway staff have stressed the need for better surveillance and safety measures along stretches where animals are regularly spotted. Keeping a closer watch on wildlife movement could help reduce the chances of encounters between animals and people.

The video has also triggered discussion online about the growing pressure on wildlife habitats.

Social media users react

Several viewers were fascinated by the sight of the leopard moving through the tunnel, while others used the incident to highlight concerns about development in forest areas.

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One social media user argued that many of the routes now used for railways and highways were once part of wildlife habitats. The post also raised concerns about mining and other development activities in Chhattisgarh.

The viral footage has therefore prompted two different reactions, fascination at seeing the leopard in its natural surroundings and concern over the challenges faced by wildlife living close to expanding transport and infrastructure networks.

Forest officials are continuing to monitor the area and track wildlife movement along the railway corridor.