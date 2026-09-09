An injured leopard, hit by a car in Davangere, attacked a Forest Department official during a rescue attempt. The dramatic incident, captured in a viral video, shows the partially tranquillized animal pouncing on the official before his colleagues intervened.

A leopard injured after being hit by a car on a highway in Davangere attacked a Forest Department official during a rescue operation. The dramatic incident's video is currently trending on social media. Forest officials reportedly raced to the scene after the crash and discovered the wounded leopard on the roadway. After tranquillizing the animal, the rescue crew tried to capture it and transport it to a medical institution.

But when the leopard unexpectedly pounced at one of the officials, the tranquillizer had not yet entirely taken effect. The official is shown in the footage being knocked to the ground by the animal's leap. His coworkers intervened right fast to assist, diverting the leopard with a stick and forcing it to flee. The animal then wandered away from the gathering, allowing the official to stand again.

After that, the wounded leopard crept over to a grassy spot next to the road, where the rescue crew kept trying to secure it safely. After being saved, the animal was sent to a hospital to receive care.

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Since then, the incident has spurred online debate about the risks that rescuers and wildlife confront during similar missions, as well as worries about how highways and other infrastructure may affect animals. The significance of road safety precautions in regions where highways cross wildlife habitats has also been brought back to light by the viral video.

Internet Reacts

One user wrote, "This happens in rescues. And we will see these cases in increasing numbers due to human activities and infrastructure without a thought."

Another commented, "The way the driver just sped off after hitting it is the real crime here. The forest officials were literally doing their job and still got attacked. Nobody talks about how these animals are forced onto highways because we bulldozed everything they had."