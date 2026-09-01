A couple from Bengaluru shared a detailed expense breakdown of their 8-day vacation to Belgium and the Netherlands, which cost over Rs 5 lakh for two people. Their Instagram post detailed costs for flights, Airbnbs, food, and activities in cities like Brussels, Bruges, and Amsterdam.

An 8-day vacation to Belgium and the Netherlands cost a couple from Bengaluru over Rs 5 lakh for two individuals, according to a thorough analysis of their expenses. In an Instagram post, Radhika and Ekansh said that they journeyed via Belgium's Brussels, Leuven, and Bruges before arriving in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The couple disclosed in the video that the majority of their costs were related to their travels. The entire cost of their return flights from India to Brussels was about Rs 2.2 lakh, with each participant paying about Rs 1.1 lakh. They disclosed that they spent almost Rs 1 lakh on lodging throughout their eight nights at Airbnbs.

Another significant expenditure was food. The pair claimed to have sampled regional cuisine while simultaneously choosing less expensive options like waffles, fries, and burgers. Their entire meal expense for two was around Rs 1 lakh. They also included one pleasant dining experience every day.

The pair also disclosed that they spent around Rs 50,000 on transit, including local transport within the cities and interstate rail trips between Leuven, Bruges, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

They spent about Rs 15,000 on ping during the trip. They also spent an additional Rs 20,000 on activities, such as museum visits, hot chocolate excursions in Bruges, and a canal ride in Amsterdam.

The couple said that the whole cost of their eight-day trip, including flights, lodging, meals, transportation, shopping, and activities, was around Rs 5 lakh. They highlighted Bruges as a highlight of their vacation in the Instagram post's description.

The couple further revealed that they spent approximately Rs 50,000 on transportation, which included intercity train journeys between Leuven, Bruges, Brussels and Amsterdam, as well as local transport within the cities.

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"Bruges (in Belgium) is literally the most beautiful place. A small town with cobbled streets, makes you feel like you have entered the 1800s!" they wrote.