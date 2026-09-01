Toll rates on the Nelamangala-Hassan National Highway-75 have increased from September 1. The ₹5 hike applies to multiple vehicle categories at Doddakarenahalli and Karbailu toll plazas near Bengaluru.

Commuters travelling on the Nelamangala-Hassan National Highway-75, one of the key routes connecting Bengaluru with central and coastal Karnataka, will have to pay more from September 1. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll rates at the Nelamangala-Devarahalli Expressway toll plazas, with the revised charges coming into effect from midnight on September 1. The hike is expected to increase travel costs for daily commuters, commercial vehicle operators and other motorists using the highway.

The toll plazas operated by Nelamangala Devihalli Expressway Private Limited will see an increase of ₹5 across applicable vehicle categories. The revised rates will also apply at the Doddakarenahalli and Karbailu toll plazas.

How Much More Will You Pay?

For cars, jeeps, vans and other light vehicles using FASTag, a one-way journey will now cost ₹60. The same-day return fare has been increased to ₹90 from ₹85.

Light commercial and goods vehicles will have to pay ₹105 for a single journey, up from ₹100, while the day pass will cost ₹155.

For buses and trucks, the revised toll for a single journey is ₹205, while a day pass will cost ₹310. Multi-axle and heavy vehicles will be charged ₹330 for a single journey and ₹495 for a day pass.

Why Has The Toll Been Increased?

According to the NHAI, the toll revision is part of its annual adjustment of user fees. The authority has cited inflation and the rising costs of highway maintenance and repairs as the reasons for the hike.

The revised charges are intended to generate additional revenue to support the maintenance and upkeep of the highway stretch.

Drivers Express Anger

The toll hike has drawn criticism from motorists who regularly use the highway. Many drivers say the increase comes at a time when the cost of essential commodities and fuel remains a concern.

Daily commuters and commercial vehicle operators argue that even a ₹5 increase can add to their monthly expenses, particularly for those who travel through the toll plazas regularly. Some motorists have expressed frustration that rising toll charges are adding to the overall cost of road travel.