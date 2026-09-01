Coriander prices have fallen sharply in Chikkaballapur, leaving farmers worried about recovering cultivation costs. The price crash has added to concerns over rising farm expenses and weak market returns.

The market price for coriander has completely crashed. A sudden and massive increase in supply has sent prices tumbling, leaving farmers facing devastating losses.

In the early days of August 2026, a one-kg bundle of coriander was selling for a healthy ₹50 to ₹80. This price gradually fell to ₹20-30, and has now hit rock bottom at just ₹3 to ₹5. In some wholesale markets, there are no takers even for ₹1 a bundle.

Frustrated farmers in Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, and Bengaluru Urban districts are dumping their produce on the roadside. They say the selling price doesn't even cover the cost of transporting the crop to the market. In many places, farmers haven't even bothered harvesting the coriander, leaving it to wilt in the fields.

Market Flooded with Supply

With produce arriving from all regions at the same time, traders are demanding rock-bottom prices. On top of this, there have been disruptions in the supply to other states like Maharashtra (Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur), Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh. This has put immense pressure on the local market.

'Transport Costs More Than the Crop'

The price crash has pushed farmers in the district into a severe crisis. It costs about ₹40,000 to cultivate coriander on one acre of land. In mid-August, a 1kg bundle was selling for just ₹10-15, resulting in heavy losses.

Previously, coriander crops took about 45 days to be ready for harvest. But now, thanks to new hybrid seeds, the crop is ready in just one month. This faster turnaround tempted more farmers to grow coriander, leading to a market glut and a collapse in prices.

Another major reason for the drop in demand is that neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, which were big buyers, are now growing more coriander locally.

"Farmers who grew coriander in the district recently are not even recovering their initial investment," said Girish, a young farmer from Aroor. "There is no demand from Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh. We are extremely disappointed and worried about how to repay our bank loans and private debts."

Farmers are now urging the government to intervene by providing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and ensuring fair market rates for their produce.