A disagreement in a Thane housing society over two dogs sitting on a common bench has gone viral after the pet owner recorded the heated argument with an elderly resident. The owner defended her pets, stating the bench was already wet and she cleans it daily, while the resident raised concerns about hygiene for others.

A disagreement between two women at a housing society in Thane, Maharashtra, has sparked a lively debate online after an argument broke out over two pet dogs sitting on a common bench. The dog owner captured the incident, which happened during the monsoon, and then posted it on social media. In the video, she is seen defending Bruno and Shadow, her dogs, after an elderly woman protested to their using the seats.

The dog owner claimed that due of the intense rain in the neighbourhood, the seats were already damp. She said that her dogs had been using the seats for over five years without anybody objecting and that she would clean the area before departing.

“Maine apne dogs ko yahan pe baithaya hai and yahan pe already paani hai,” she said, explaining that the bench was already covered with rainwater.

The woman then explained to the elderly resident that she frequently cleaned the seats after her dogs had used them and asked why they were being forced to relocate.

However, the resident clarified that individuals, including locals who congregate there for yoga, were using the benches in the morning. She said that a few days prior, she had observed the dog owner neglecting to clean the seats.

Both ladies asked each other for their names and flat numbers as the conversation quickly descended into a furious altercation. Eventually, the older woman threatened to contact security. The dog owner said, “Yes, give them a call.” Additionally, the dog owner emphasised that her pets should not be regarded as items that can be relocated whenever someone objects to their presence because they are live creatures.

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The post was shared with the caption, “Was It Wrong? I Do Clean That Place Daily.”

Internet Reacts

Reactions to the video have been significantly split. Some commenters backed the pet owner, claiming that as dogs are family members, they ought to be permitted in public spaces as long as their owners keep them tidy.

Ma’am please…why create a problem when there should be none. Why so much of dissatisfaction that you would like to disrupt a peaceful, happy situation. Look for your happiness instead,” one user commented.

Another person defended the dogs more bluntly, writing, “Why though? I mean, those dogs look way more civilised and clean than that aunty. I wouldn’t mind sitting on that same bench with those dogs even during monsoon, but sitting next to aunty? Well, yeahhh… HARD PASS.”

“She is totally wrong, they are also kids for someone, don’t know when they are going to see them as a living thing,” another user said.