A viral video by an Indian travel vlogger revealed Iran's remarkably low petrol prices, sparking widespread online discussion. The vlogger demonstrated that fuel costs as little as Rs 2.50 to Rs 8 per litre, a stark contrast to India's prices of over Rs 100.

Petrol prices in Iran have left social media users stunned after an Indian travel vlogger shared a video showing how cheaply fuel can be purchased there. The viral footage, shared by travel creator Gaurav Sharma, popularly known as WonderDa, was recorded during his international road trip and shows a striking contrast with petrol prices in India.

In the video, Sharma reportedly refuelled 33 litres of petrol for 5 million Iranian Rials, which he said worked out to approximately Rs 270. That puts the cost at roughly Rs 8 per litre. What surprised viewers even more was his claim that this was actually his most expensive refuelling stop during the trip. At some other Iranian fuel stations, he said petrol was available for as little as Rs 2.50 to Rs 3 per litre.

Watch the viral video here:

The figures have triggered comparisons with India, where petrol prices in major cities remain above the Rs 100-per-litre mark. In Delhi, for instance, petrol is priced at around Rs 102.12 per litre. The enormous difference has prompted social media discussions about fuel taxation, government subsidies and the impact of domestic pricing policies.

Iran's exceptionally low petrol prices are closely linked to its position as one of the world's major oil-producing nations. The country possesses substantial crude oil reserves and has historically maintained significant government subsidies on fuel, keeping pump prices extremely low for consumers.

However, the Iranian fuel-price system is different from India's, and a direct comparison does not account for differences in taxation, subsidies, exchange rates, purchasing power and fuel-policy structures.

The video has nevertheless generated considerable curiosity among Indian viewers, with many reacting to the idea of filling a car's tank for only a few hundred rupees. The striking comparison highlights just how differently petrol can be priced across oil-producing and importing nations.