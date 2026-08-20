The number of divorced Kuwaiti citizens has gone past 45,000. According to data till June, this includes 27,698 women and 17,405 men. The highest number of divorces is seen in the 40-44 age group.

Kuwait City: New official figures from Kuwait's Public Authority for Civil Information show a worrying trend. The total number of divorced citizens has now reached 45,103.

The data, which is updated till June, shows that there are 27,698 divorced women and 17,405 divorced men in the country. The data shows that the 40-44 age group has the highest number of divorces, with 7,512 people. This is followed by 6,661 people in the 35-39 age bracket and 6,636 in the 45-49 age group.

What's also concerning is the rising divorce rate among young people. The report includes 46 citizens under the age of 20 who are divorced—43 of them are women and 3 are men. In the 20-24 age group, a total of 925 divorce cases were recorded, involving 558 women and 367 men.