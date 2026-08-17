A Kuwaiti man walked into a police station and surrendered after shooting his wife and daughter dead at their home. Reports say he used a shotgun for the double murder.

In a shocking incident in Kuwait City, a Kuwaiti man has been arrested for allegedly killing his own wife and daughter. The man shot them at their home in the Al Rabiya area early on Sunday morning. Reports say he used his shotgun to commit the crime. His younger son, who was also in the house at the time, thankfully escaped without any injuries. After the killings, the man went straight to a police station and turned himself in. Security officials have now started an investigation to figure out what led to this tragedy.

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Building Fire in Kuwait

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in a building in Kuwait's Jleeb Al Shuyoukh area, leading to one person's death. The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed. The fire happened on Sunday. As soon as the Interior Ministry's operations unit got the alert, security personnel, ambulances, and fire engines rushed to the spot. Firefighters managed to put out the fire quickly. They found the body during the rescue operation. The authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire.

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