Six-year-old pug Jinny Lu has won the 2026 “World’s Ugliest Dog” contest after beating eight other contestants. Rescued from South Korea four years ago, she is known for her long hanging tongue, pearls and playful personality. Her victory earned her $5,000 and a trophy, while her story continues to highlight pet adoption and rescue dogs.

Six-year-old pug Jinny Lu is enjoying the spotlight after winning the 2026 “World’s Ugliest Dog” contest on August 14. Hailing from Ukiah, California, Jinny Lu beat eight other contestants to win $5,000 and a first-place trophy after making her fourth attempt at the competition. Her victory also earned her a spot on limited-edition Mug Root Beer cans.

A Star With A Signature Look

Jinny Lu recently appeared on TODAY with her owner, Michelle Grady, where her distinctive appearance and playful personality charmed the hosts. She is known for her long, constantly hanging tongue and her love for pearls. To mark her victory, Grady gifted her a custom pearl necklace bearing her name. Grady described her as calm and cuddly but also curious, mischievous and fond of exploring purses and mirrors.

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Life In The Limelight

Jinny Lu has quickly become a recognizable face, with people spotting her on the streets of New York. During her visit, she even attended the Broadway show “The Outsiders.” NBC correspondent Gadi Schwartz, who judged the competition, joked that her tongue and distinctive facial features helped secure her win. Her famous tongue also makes mealtimes messy, with Jinny Lu reportedly leaving quite a trail of drool.

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More Than Just Her Looks

Jinny Lu’s journey began in difficult circumstances. She was reportedly found in a shack in the mountains of South Korea and rescued four years ago. Since then, she has grown into a lively and affectionate dog. Beyond her new-found fame, Jinny Lu visits schools with other rescue dogs to promote pet adoption and spends time with hospice and memory-care patients. The “World’s Ugliest Dog” contest, held for nearly five decades, celebrates dogs that are “perfectly imperfect” while highlighting the importance of giving rescued animals loving homes.