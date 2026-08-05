An Indian man is fighting for his life after he fell from an upper floor of a shopping mall in Kuwait. Security sources said that the Al-Jahra Hospital authorities alerted the police after he was brought in with serious injuries.

Kuwait City: An Indian expatriate is battling for life after a serious fall from an upper floor inside a shopping mall in Al-Mutla City, Kuwait. The incident has raised concerns, prompting local authorities to launch an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fall.

According to security sources, officials were alerted after the security team at Al-Jahra Hospital informed them about the critically injured man. He was rushed to the hospital soon after the incident, having sustained severe injuries due to the fall. Medical teams are currently monitoring his condition closely, with reports confirming that he remains in critical condition.

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Authorities have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings to determine the exact cause of the incident. Investigators are examining whether it was an accident or if other factors may have contributed to the fall. As part of the probe, officials are likely to review CCTV footage from the mall and question witnesses who were present at the time.

Security sources have stated that the investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released yet. The incident has sparked concern among the local community, with many awaiting clarity on what led to the unfortunate event.

Officials have assured that all necessary steps are being taken to uncover the truth behind the incident and ensure accountability if required.

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