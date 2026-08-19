Some great news for wildlife lovers! A striped hyena cub has been born for the first time in Saudi Arabia's NEOM Nature Reserve. This is a huge win for a joint wildlife project by the National Center for Wildlife Development and NEOM. They even have a video of the mother and her new baby coming out of their den.

Riyadh: Here's some exciting news from Saudi Arabia's northwest. The NEOM Nature Reserve has just recorded the first-ever birth of a striped hyena cub. This success is a big deal for the wildlife rehabilitation project run together by the National Center for Wildlife Development and NEOM.

The project began when four striped hyenas were released into the reserve back in November 2025. This new birth shows that the breeding and rehabilitation program is working really well. It also proves the animals are getting used to their new home much faster than expected.

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The National Wildlife Center even shared a lovely video on the 'X' platform. It shows the mother hyena coming out of her den with her new cub. Before the hyenas were released, they went through a proper rehabilitation process. This included check-ups by expert vets, health monitoring, and making sure all the facilities at the reserve were top-notch.

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After they were let go, the team kept a close watch on them using GPS tracking collars and field cameras. They were also given a special diet to encourage their natural hunting instincts. Finally, this month, the research team got lucky and filmed the rare moment of the mother and cub coming out of their den.

It's amazing to see how the mother hyena is naturally protecting her healthy newborn. Dr. Mohammed Ali Qurban, the CEO of the National Center for Wildlife, called this a 'crucial milestone' for their breeding and rehabilitation programs. He also said that working with NEOM is a great example of how science can help in wildlife conservation and bring back ecological balance. He believes this will make the country's biodiversity much stronger.