Another female social media star has been murdered in Pakistan, making her the fifth such victim in just eight months. The incident highlights a scary trend of rising attacks on women influencers in the country.

In a shocking incident from Pakistan, a popular social media influencer was shot dead in her car. Shamso Bibi, who was just 28, was a big name on social media, where she was known as Aisha Gilamana. She had a massive following of 1.3 million people.

The brutal killing happened on August 14, Pakistan's Independence Day, in Taxila city, which is about 33 km from Islamabad. Shamso was travelling in a car with her siblings when two unidentified men on a bike pulled up and opened fire. She is the fifth female influencer to be killed in the country in the last eight months.

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Shamso was hit in the neck and died instantly. After the shooting, the car spun out of control and crashed into another vehicle. Her 15-year-old sister, Asima, was seriously injured in the crash. CCTV footage from the area clearly shows the attackers on the bike firing rapidly at the car.

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Shamso's father, Fazal Sahibzada, has filed a police complaint. He told the police that his daughter had left the house with her younger sister Asima and brother Naimatullah after getting a phone call from a man named Kashif. The family believes a financial dispute is the reason behind the murder.

According to her father, Shamso had some financial dealings with two people, Kausar and Javed (also known as Shaheen). He said they had threatened her when she asked for her money back. The family alleges that Kausar and Javed planned the murder with Kashif's help to avoid paying her.

Following the tragedy, Shamso's family has deactivated her TikTok account. So far, the police have not made any arrests in the case.

This murder is part of a very disturbing trend of violence against female influencers in Pakistan. Shamso Bibi is the fifth female TikTok star to be killed in the country in the last year alone. Other social media stars like Sana Javed, Sana Yousaf, Mehak Shehzadi, and Sumera Rajput were also killed in similar attacks recently.