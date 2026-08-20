A now-viral video shows an Indian woman dumping trash in a Canadian creek, sparking massive outrage on social media. Netizens are calling her out over uncivilised behaviour, demanding a strict punishment for her.

An Influencer named @lifewithsonduren has called out an Indian woman living in Canada for dumping trash in the river, sparking massive outrage on social media. In the shared video, he can be seen visibly upset and calling out the woman, who was already being held accountable before for throwing leaves, fruits, and flowers in Canadian Creek and not even taking responsibility for the same.

Indian Woman Caught Throwing Trash in Canadian River

This viral video brings utter shame to Indians all over the world, tainting their image due to uncivilised behaviour. It is a known fact that Indians like to dump trash or pooja items in water bodies all the time, contaminating them and polluting the river. Every year we see our holy rivers get dirtier each passing day, thanks to this destructive behaviour. Now a similar incident was caught on camera in Canada.

Take a look at the video

Sharing the video, the influencer wrote, “HE DUMPED HER GARBAGE IN THE CREEK BESIDE A SCHOOL IN ABBOTSFORD, BC. I had no idea that there was a creek over this bridge, but a concerned Canadian woman went to investigate and found all of the trash in the creek. Thank you to her and all Canadians who reported this to the appropriate authorities along with myself, and the city is now working to clean up the creek. This was beside Blue Jay Elementary School. This is the second time this woman was caught, dumping her trash in our waters.”

How Netizen's Reacted?

One wrote, “Has she been identified yet????” Another wrote, “She'll do it again.”

One more comment read, “Put her on BLAST is right!! Is she a parent at that school?? There must be another parent who knows her!!! Put her picture, and name on blast. Let her community find her.”

Another user wrote, “She got caught twice on camera and isn’t apologetic at all.”