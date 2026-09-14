Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an update about her Ganpati celebration, and it's all about family, bonding, and a homemade murti of the lord. Keep scrolling to know more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently delighted fans by sharing endearing pictures of her son, Jeh Ali Khan's, hand-made Ganpati murti, with Saif Ali Khan lending a helping hand. The Bollywood diva posted the adorable moments on social media on coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The series of vibrant pictures, shared widely across various social media platforms, quickly garnered significant attention, offering fans a tender glimpse into their private festive traditions.

The Kapoor-Khan family consistently engages in festive traditions, upholding a spirit of cultural diversity for their children. This annual observance of Ganesh Chaturthi, vividly captured in the shared photographs, reflects their commitment to celebrating all major Indian festivals with genuine enthusiasm and active participation from every family member.

Jeh's Creative Expression

The shared images prominently featured the little Ganpati idol, meticulously crafted by Jeh himself using clay. One particular snap highlighted the intricate, albeit child-like, detailing of the murti, showcasing Jeh's dedication and imagination. A particularly sweet detail, clearly visible in a close-up picture, was Jeh's name visibly carved into the base of the cardboard holding the murti, serving as his unique signature on the sacred artwork. These visual narratives beautifully encapsulated the essence of childhood innocence merged with spiritual learning, resonating deeply with viewers.

Family's Festive Spirit

Saif Ali Khan's assistance in the making of the Ganpati murti or during the subsequent prayers was also captured in the widely circulated pictures, underscoring the family’s collective participation in the sacred occasion. The visuals depicted Saif actively involved, either guiding Jeh's hands during the crafting process or participating reverently during the prayers, reinforcing the couple's commitment to shared parenting and cultural values. While the Ganesh Chaturthi festival invigorated Mumbai and other parts of India, the Kapoor-Khan family marked it with joy and togetherness, a sentiment clearly conveyed through their shared photographic moments.