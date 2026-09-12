A White House staffer has shared a rare video showing the interior of Donald Trump's private jet, revealing its spacious cabin, luxurious leather seats, and conference area. The footage was captured as Trump and his delegation departed for a two-day visit to Ireland for diplomatic meetings and to attend the Amgen Irish Open at his Doonbeg resort.

The White House staffer has shared a rare look inside the interior of US President Donald Trump’s private jet, in which he and his senior delegation frequently travel during high-stakes official missions.

In a video that went viral on social media, a White House staff member was filming the interior of the Boeing 757-200, wherein officials and members of Trump’s security detail could be seen standing and talking inside the aircraft. Air Force One, which consists of a spacious cabin, private seating areas, and workspace, a setup used by Trump and his delegation.

Recently, Qatar gifted a luxury Boeing 747-8 jet to serve as a temporary Air Force One, giving the public an unprecedented look at its lavish custom suites, sprawling conference rooms, and high-end gold-accented finishings.

Also Read: Trump Reportedly Says He Has No Regrets Over Iran War Even As Oil Tops $100 — USO And UCO Jump While Midterm Stakes Get Higher

White Staffer Unveils What’s Inside Trump’s Private Jet

As the President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump’s travel arrangements have always drawn intense public fascination, given his long-standing association with high-end, customized aircraft, from his famous personal Boeing 757 to the heavy machinery of the presidential fleet.

However, a White House staffer has now offered a rare glimpse inside the aircraft, showing officials and members of Trump’s security detail standing and talking inside the cabin. In a viral video, the officials were seen climbing aboard and entering the airport in their formal attire before the staff member showed the inside of the flight.

As soon as entering the private jet, the staffer captured the aircraft’s spacious interior, featuring luxurious leather seats, wooden panelling, large seats, and a conference area with an elegant beige-and-gold colour scheme. There is also casual lounge seating for officials to sit and interact with each other during the flight.

Scroll to load tweet…

However, the White House staffer didn’t show Donald Trump’s private master suite or restricted presidential quarters, maintaining privacy and security protocols standard for the commander-in-chief's airborne command center.

Air Force One is often accompanied by a heavily coordinated support fleet of cargo aircraft and security personnel, but this rare behind-the-scenes look offers civilians an unprecedented view of the executive branch's daily airborne operations.

Donald Trump Is On Two-Day Ireland Visit

The White House staffer shared a glimpse of Donald Trump’s private jet when the US President was departing for Ireland on a two-day visit alongside his officials and security detail.

Trump has landed in Ireland as part of a high-profile diplomatic and personal tour, balancing bilateral talks in Dublin with political engagements and a visit to his resort in Doonbeg to attend the Amgen Irish Open. Reportedly, the purpose of his visit to Ireland’s Capital was to hold high-level meetings with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and President Catherine Connolly at their respective residences in Phoenix Park.

Donald Trump, who has been in the news of late for his controversial remarks on Irish reunification, attended the Amgen Irish Open at his Doonbeg resort in County Clare, where golf fans and international media have gathered to track both the tournament and the high-security presidential delegation.

Being a golf enthusiast, Trump is likely to present the trophy to the champion of the Amgen Irish Open, which will conclude on Sunday, September 13, wrapping up a high-profile weekend that has drawn intense global attention to County Clare.

Also Read: Putin Slams West at BRICS, Says Russia Hit by 30,000 Sanctions