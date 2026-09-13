Nike shareholders voted down a proposal demanding more disclosure on climate goals, raising questions about its environmental commitments amid financial strain and global scrutiny.

Nike shareholders have rejected a resolution calling for greater transparency on the company’s climate targets, including detailed disclosures on how it intends to achieve emissions reductions. The vote, announced Tuesday, reignited debate over whether the sportswear giant is maintaining its environmental leadership while grappling with financial challenges and regulatory pressure.

Oregon-based Nike set goals in 2019 to cut carbon emissions by 65% across its operations and 30% across its supply chain by 2030. In its fiscal 2024 update, the company reported an 11% reduction in supply chain emissions from a 2015 baseline. However, critics argue that Nike has not provided enough clarity on its progress.

Shareholder Push And Company Response

Norway’s wealth fund, Nike’s 11th-largest shareholder, backed the proposal for transparency. Green Century Capital Management, which introduced the resolution, said the issue was not about Nike abandoning its goals but about whether the company remains fully committed.

Nike’s 2024 impact report highlighted recyclable polyester and rubber use and renewable energy sourcing in factories. Yet last year, detailed climate initiatives were replaced by data points on emissions and waste.

Nike’s board urged shareholders to reject the proposal, arguing management is best positioned to determine targets and disclosures.

Financial Strain And Market Pressure

The vote comes as Nike faces slumping sales, eroded market share and a push by CEO Elliott Hill to revive product innovation nearly two years into his tenure. Shares have fallen about 40% this year, and the company’s market capitalization stands at around $56 billion.

Shareholders did approve executive compensation, with Hill receiving more than $36 million in fiscal 2026. Norway’s wealth fund had opposed the package, citing unclear business rationale, while proxy advisers Glass Lewis and ISS also recommended voting against it.

A resolution from conservative investors urging Nike to exclude gender-transition surgery for minors in employee health plans also failed. The proposal was part of a broader campaign against corporate diversity policies, adding to scrutiny of Nike’s workplace practices.

Despite these debates, Nike continues to face questions about whether its climate commitments can withstand financial and political pressures. Shareholder advocates insist transparency is essential to ensure the company’s stated goals translate into measurable progress.