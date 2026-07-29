YSRCP claimed that Andhra Pradesh saw a sharp decline in govt schools and student enrollment in 2025-26, citing a UDISE+ report. The party alleged 664 fewer schools and a 5.86 lakh drop in students, with private schools expanding.

Andhra Pradesh recorded a sharp decline in both the number of government schools and student enrollment during the 2025-26 academic year, according to the latest Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report released by the Union Ministry of Education, the YSRCP claimed on Wednesday. Additionally, YSRCP claimed that the official data also highlighted the registered growth of private schools in the state.

Decline in Government Schools and Enrollment

According to YSRCP, the report shows that the number of government schools in Andhra Pradesh declined from 44,886 in 2024-25 to 44,222 in 2025-26, a reduction of 664 schools in a single academic year. The fall continues a three-year trend, with the number of government schools dropping from 45,000 in 2023-24 to 44,886 the following year before declining further in 2025-26.

YRSCP further alleged that the decline in enrollment was even steeper, as the enrollment in government school enrolment fell from 34,93,450 students in 2024-25 to 29,06,784 in 2025-26, a decrease of 5,86,666 students within a year.

Private Sector Expansion

In contrast, the private school sector continued to expand. The number of private schools increased from 15,473 in 2024-25 to 15,710 in 2025-26. The report also indicates that enrolment in private schools rose during the same period.

Overall School Count Declines

Meanwhile, aided schools declined from 838 to 797. Overall, Andhra Pradesh had 60,843 schools in 2025-26, down from 61,317 a year earlier. The reduction reflects a decline in government and aided schools that outweighed the increase in private institutions, alleged YRSCP.

YSRCP Points to 'Clear Pattern'

While the UDISE+ report provides detailed statistics on schools, enrolment and infrastructure, it does not identify the factors behind the decline in government schools or student enrolment.

The YSRCP further emphasised that the latest UDISE+ data points to a clear pattern of the decrease in government schools in Andhra Pradesh in both numbers and enrolment and highlights the expansion of the private school sector in the state. (ANI)