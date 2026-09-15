Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra announced the completion of the Ram Temple's main construction. The committee's primary focus now shifts to establishing an International Ramkatha Museum, with tenders to be invited from Oct 10.

Marking a major milestone in the development of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra on Tuesday announced that the main construction of the Ram Temple has been completed, with the committee now turning its primary focus toward establishing the International Ramkatha Museum. Mishra is chairing a three-day meeting of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee in Ayodhya.

Focus Shifts to International Ramkatha Museum

Addressing reporters after key review deliberations, Mishra shared that tenders for the museum project will be formally invited from October 10. The museum will feature 20 specialised galleries whose themes have already been locked in, with civil execution slated for completion within six months after tenders are awarded. "Now, our primary focus is on the International Ramkatha Museum. The temple’s construction has been completed. Outside the temple premises, there’s an auditorium which is being constructed, which will take three to four months," Mishra said.

Highlighting the conceptual framework of the cultural project, the construction committee chief noted that one section is already in place and that the institution will rely heavily on archaeological evidence. "The gallery of Lord Hanuman is complete. We will show Lord Ram’s existence through items found in the excavation," Mishra stated, adding that final deliberations on the museum's layout and execution roadmap were being finalised.

Financial Settlements and Quality Audit

Regarding financial settlements and quality assurance for the completed temple structure, Mishra revealed that the last two days of review were devoted to clearing payments for executing firms, coupled with stringent accountability measures and independent scrutiny. "The meeting for the last two days focused on payments to companies that were involved in the construction. The final payment is being made. The companies will have to guarantee through a bond that the quality of the constructed premises will remain the same in the coming years. Another important issue was the audit being done by a third party. Engineers India Limited (EIL) has been asked to conduct an audit of the payments," he explained.

Dispelling any speculation regarding the perimeter infrastructure of the complex, Mishra reaffirmed the structural integrity of the boundary fortifications, noting, "There is no issue regarding the security wall. This is the strongest security wall."

Enhancing Pilgrim Facilities

Mishra emphasized that all civil works across the Ram Janmabhoomi complex are being executed with the prime objective of enhancing pilgrim facilities: "We will make sure that whatever is being constructed is constructed keeping the comfort of devotees in mind." (ANI)