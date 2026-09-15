Devotees are thronging a puja pandal in Guwahati's Fatasil Ambari to offer prayers to a towering 45-foot Lord Ganesha idol. Now in its 20th year, the celebration is being hailed as the largest Ganesh Chaturthi event in the Northeast.

Grand Ganesh Chaturthi with 45-Foot Idol in Guwahati

Devotees thronged the puja pandal at Fatasil Ambari in Guwahati on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, offering their prayers to Lord Ganesha amid festive fervour and devotional chants.

The pandal, set up at Nautun GMC Colony, has drawn large crowds this year, with a towering 45-foot idol of Lord Ganesha installed as the centrepiece of the celebrations.

Pandit on Festival's 20-Year Legacy

Speaking about the significance of the festival and the grand idol, the pandit overseeing the rituals said the celebration has grown steadily over the past two decades to become one of the biggest of its kind in the region. "Starting from worshipping a 5-foot idol of Lord Ganesha, today a grand and magnificent 45-foot idol of Ganpati Bappa is installed here," he said.

He added that the festival, now in its 20th year at this location, has come to be recognised as the largest Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in the Northeast. "This festival has been taking place here for the past 20 years, making it the largest celebration in the entire Northeast and the biggest puja pandal in all of Assam, where devotees gather from far and wide to seek blessings. This is Bappa's miracle and blessing, which grows larger every year as he manifests in his grand form," he said.

Extending an invitation to devotees across the region, he urged people to visit the pandal and witness the grand idol. "I request all devotees to come and behold this grand celebration. While Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in every home across India and the world, Bappa grants this grand sight right here by his grace," he said.

Religious Significance of the Occasion

Explaining the religious significance of the occasion, he added that the festival commemorates the appearance of Lord Ganesha on Chaturthi Tithi during the Bhadrapada month. "On Chaturthi Tithi, after four days of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Bhadrapada month, Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva, appeared to liberate his devotees, remove all troubles, and bring well-being to everyone. Since time immemorial, Ganesh Chaturthi has been celebrated following this tradition of Sanatana Dharma," he said, extending an invitation to all to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. "I invite everyone to come with love and receive Ganpati Bappa's blessings. Hail Lord Ganesha!"

Devotional Fervour at Fatasil Ambari

Devotees are offering flowers, garlands and prayers before the towering idol, with many waiting in long queues for their turn to seek blessings.

The celebrations at Fatasil Ambari are expected to continue over the coming days as part of the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities observed across the country. (ANI)