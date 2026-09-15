A case has been filed against DMK MLA PK Sekar Babu in Chennai over alleged derogatory remarks against the Tamil Nadu CM and a minister during a protest. The FIR cites multiple sections of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

A case has been registered at B1 North Beach Police Station against DMK Harbour MLA and Chennai East District Secretary PK Sekar Babu, based on a complaint alleging that he used derogatory remarks against the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and a Minister during a DMK protest held on September 12.

According to the police, the case was registered as B1 PS Crime No. 287/2026 under Sections 296, 352, 196(1), 353(1), 352(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The complaint reportedly relates to alleged offences corresponding to Sections 294, 504, 153A(1), 505(1) and other provisions of the IPC.

Details of the Complaint

The alleged incident took place between 10 a.m. and 12 noon on September 12, 2026, at Rajaji Salai, Narayanappa Street, Chennai-1, near the Chennai Collectorate. The complaint was lodged by Jagadeswari, 37, wife of Manimaran, a construction worker and a member of the TVK. The complainant stated that she had allegedly heard Sekar Babu's speech from a distance during the protest and that a video of approximately 7 minutes and 12 seconds captured his speech.

The complaint alleges that Sekar Babu used derogatory and abusive expressions against the Chief Minister and Minister C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar, and made remarks concerning the Chief Minister's alleged response to the Karur incident in which 41 people died. It further alleges that certain remarks against the Minister could create hostility between DMK and BJP supporters and disturb public order.

Police said the complaint was received and a case was registered on September 14, 2026, at around 8.30 p.m. The investigation is being conducted by Inspector Mani of B1 Law and Order Police Station.

Second Case Registered in Saidapet

Meanwhile, a separate case has been registered at Saidapet Police Station in connection with another complaint. The case has been registered as Crime No. 538/2026 under Sections 189(2), 352, 353(1)(b), 296(b), 192 and 79 of the BNS. The complaint was lodged by Karthik of Saidapet, Chennai. Further details regarding the allegations and circumstances leading to the registration of the case were not provided in the information available. (ANI)