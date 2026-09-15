Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a unique sand sculpture in Thane, Mumbai, for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The artwork features a distinctive five-faced (Panchmukhi) Lord Ganesha, unveiled to mark the Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have taken on an artistic touch in Maharashtra, with renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik marking the festival with a distinctive creation of Lord Ganesha. Pattnaik unveiled a Panchmukhi Lord Ganesha sand sculpture in Thane, Mumbai, combining his signature sand artistry with the festive spirit surrounding Ganeshotsav.

The artwork portrays the five-faced form of Lord Ganesha and was created specifically for the auspicious occasion. Pattnaik shared photographs of the sculpture on social media on September 14, giving followers a glimpse of his latest festive creation.

Alongside the artwork, the celebrated artist posted the message, "Jai Shree Ganesh", followed by folded-hands emojis and the hashtag #GanpatiBappaMorya. He also explained the occasion behind the creation, writing: "On the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav, I created a sand sculpture of Panchmukhi Lord Ganesha in Thane, Mumbai."

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Pattnaik further extended his wishes to devotees, seeking blessings of wisdom, prosperity, happiness and success for everyone. His festive artwork comes as Ganeshotsav brings communities across Maharashtra together through prayers, decorations, cultural programmes and elaborate displays of Lord Ganesha.

The Panchmukhi depiction gives the sculpture an especially distinctive visual identity. Rather than a conventional single-faced representation, the artwork highlights the five-faced form of the deity, making it both a devotional tribute and an example of Pattnaik's ability to bring major occasions to life through sand.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, with Maharashtra particularly known for its large-scale public festivities. Devotees welcome Ganesha idols into homes and community pandals before observing prayers and other rituals during the festival period. The celebrations eventually culminate in Ganesh Visarjan, when idols are ceremonially immersed in water.

Pattnaik, known for creating sand sculptures around important cultural, social and national occasions, has once again used his art to add a creative dimension to a major Indian festival.

His Panchmukhi Ganesha sand sculpture from Thane has now become one of the artistic highlights associated with this year's Ganeshotsav celebrations.