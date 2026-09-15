Telangana BJP's Ramchander Rao stated that the party's victory in Rajasthan's urban local body elections is a clear message against the 'propaganda' by Congress and the INDI bloc, asserting that the win reflects the mood of the nation.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party President Ramchander Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Congress and the INDI bloc attempted to defame the BJP government in Rajasthan and spread "propaganda" against the party, asserting that people have given a clear message through the urban local body election results.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "The Congress and the INDIA alliance have tried to defame the BJP government in Rajasthan and spread a great deal of propaganda against the BJP government, both in the state and across the country. But the people of Rajasthan have given a clear message."

Reacting to the BJP's performance in the Rajasthan municipal elections, Rao said the victory reflected the mood of people across the country. "The BJP’s victory in Rajasthan’s local body and municipal elections is an indicator of the mood of the people across the country," he said.

Rao said the BJP remained ahead throughout the elections and thanked the people of Rajasthan for supporting the party. "In Rajasthan, it is the BJP that has led throughout the elections. It has won almost all the corporations, while a large number of ward seats and municipalities have also been clinched by the BJP. We thank the people of Rajasthan for once again electing the BJP in the municipal elections. This trend will definitely continue across the country," he added.

'Taught a Lesson for Flawed Policy'

Further, speaking to reporters on Rajasthan civil body polls, BJP-in-charge for Rajasthan civil polls and Maharashtra Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "The public of Rajasthan has made the Opposition run away."

He further added, "We have secured a big victory in Rajasthan. The Congress party tried to use the Gen-Zon this, but they were taught a lesson for the flawed policy driven by the greed of appeasement."

Rajasthan ULB Polls: The Numbers Game

The BJP narrowly defeated the Congress by a margin of less than one percentage point in the recently concluded Rajasthan urban local body elections, securing 35.18 per cent of the total votes polled across 309 civic bodies. The BJP received 37,35,567 votes, while the Congress secured 36,35,952 votes, with a difference of 99,615 votes between the two parties.

The winning margin stood at 0.94 per cent.

Independent candidates secured a significant share of votes, receiving 27.38 per cent (29,06,787 votes), while the None of the Above (NOTA) option received 1.03 per cent (1,09,523 votes). Among other parties, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) secured 0.94 per cent votes (1,00,277), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received 0.46 per cent (49,829 votes), CPI(M) got 0.32 per cent (34,170 votes), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured 0.28 per cent (30,179 votes), and the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) received 0.13 per cent (14,150 votes).

The BJP secured victory in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board with 78 seats, while independent candidates emerged as key players in several civic bodies where no party secured a clear majority.

PM Modi Hails 'Triumph of Truth'

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP's performance in the elections, saying the mandate reflected people's support for the party's policies of good governance and development under the "double-engine" government. In a post on X, PM Modi thanked the people of Rajasthan for the BJP's victory and said, "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Rajasthan for delivering a resounding victory to the BJP in the municipal elections. This is a testament to the triumph of truth over the echo of lies."