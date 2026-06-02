Lionel Messi Statue REMOVED in Kolkata | Full Story

The Lionel Messi statue installed on VIP Road in Lake Town, Kolkata, has been removed after locals raised concerns that it was swaying in strong winds. Authorities acted following complaints from residents, sparking fresh discussions about the statue's installation and safety measures.In this video:00:00 – Lionel Messi Statue Removed From Kolkata01:15 – Authorities Respond to Residents’ Complaints02:40 – Engineers Inspect Statue

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