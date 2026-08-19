A biker in Bihar named Sameer received widespread online praise for a simple act of kindness. He stopped to give cold water and lassi to police officers working in the scorching heat. A video of the heartwarming gesture, showing the surprised but grateful officers accepting the drinks, went viral.

A simple act of kindness by a Bihar biker toward police officers working in the scorching heat has won praise online. The heartwarming moment was captured on video after the man, identified as Sameer, stopped his bike when he spotted several cops standing by the roadside. He surprised them with bottles of cold water and lassi as a gesture of appreciation for their work.

Sameer regularly shares videos of himself helping people he encounters while riding his bike. In the viral clip, he can be seen approaching the officers, greeting them and briefly chatting with them. The cops appeared curious about the camera mounted on his bike and even moved closer to take a look.

Sameer then opened the bag he was carrying and revealed the chilled drinks he had brought for the officers. The cops accepted the water and lassi with smiles, appearing pleasantly surprised by the unexpected gesture. During the interaction, one officer pointed towards people nearby, seemingly suggesting that Sameer share the refreshments with them too.

Check the viral video here:

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Before leaving, Sameer shook hands with one of the officers and thanked him for his service. He then got back on his bike and continued his journey. While sharing the video, Sameer dedicated the gesture to police personnel who work every day to protect people.

The video received an encouraging response from viewers. Several users praised Sameer's effort to acknowledge the officers while they were working outdoors in the intense heat. One commenter called the gesture a “good deed” and encouraged him to continue, while another described it as an example of “what it means to be human.” Others congratulated Sameer for using his platform to document acts of kindness and help people he meets during his rides.

The heartwarming interaction has resonated with viewers because of its simplicity, showing how a small gesture can make a difference to people working in difficult conditions.

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