A POCSO court in Murshidabad, West Bengal, sentenced two men to life imprisonment for a gang rape case that occurred during the 2021 post-poll violence. The CBI investigated the case following a directive from the Calcutta High Court.

Life Imprisonment in Murshidabad POCSO Case

The POCSO Court, Jangipur, Murshidabad, West Bengal, on Wednesday sentenced the two accused, namely Karim Sk. and Sayed Tarjen Hossain, to life imprisonment for the offence under sections 376 DA, Rigorous Imprisonment for different tenures for other offences, to run concurrently, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Post-Poll Violence Investigation

In the wake of post-poll violence that erupted in the State of West Bengal after the declaration of results of State Assembly Election in the Year 2021, the Calcutta High Court vide order dated 19.08.2021 in WPA (P) Nos. 142 to 149/2021 & 167/2021, directed that cases of murder and crimes against women, specifically rape or attempt to rape, shall be referred to the CBI for investigation, the agency said.

CBI Takes Over Case

In compliance with the aforesaid order of the High Court, case no. RC 14(S)/2022 was registered by CBI, SCB, Kolkata on May 27, 2022, by taking over the investigation of FIR 118/21 dated June 11, 2021 of Farakka Police Station, Murshidabad against the accused under section 376DA, 365 IPC & 6 of POCSO Act on the basis of the written complaint of the father of the victim girl, CBI stated.

Conviction and Compensation

As per the agency, the Court, after the trial, convicted the accused Karim Sk and Sayed Tarjan Hossain on July 28 and sentenced them on July 29, accordingly. The sale proceeds of the ambulance of the accused would be paid to the victim, apart from the compensation of Rs. 5,00,000 to the victim by the District Legal Services Authority, Murshidabad.