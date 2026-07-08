CPIM Kerala Secretary MV Govindan demanded urgent financial and medical aid for victims of the Wayanad landslide. He also criticized the UDF for politicizing the issue. The Centre has assured support, and the state has ordered two probes.

CPIM Demands Urgent Aid for Wayanad Landslide Victims

CPIM Kerala State Secretary MV Govindan on Wednesday demanded that the State government should provide urgent financial assistance to the kin of the victims families after a landslide struck the tunnel construction site at Kalladi in Meppadi Grama Panchayat at around 11:15 am on Tuesday, burying large sections of the worksite under an estimated 7 to 10 feet of mud and debris.

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Expressing grief over the loss of lives, the CPIM leader emphasised the need for immediate medical and financial assistance for the victims. "Paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the Wayanad landslide. All party workers and local residents should come forward to intensify the rescue operations. All systems should work with greater strength and intervention to bring out those trapped under the debris. The injured in the disaster should be provided with immediate expert medical treatment. Urgent financial assistance should be provided to the families of the deceased and those injured," Govindan said.

UDF Accused of Politicizing Tragedy

The State Secretary further slammed the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). "The UDF leaders and some media outlets are trying to use this issue for political attacks. This issue should not be viewed politically at this stage. The Leader of the Opposition and I will visit the disaster-affected areas of Wayanad this evening," he added.

Centre Assures Support, State Orders Probe

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan over the Wayanad landslide tragedy and assured the state of full support from the Centre, while also calling for a high-level probe into the incident that claimed three lives and left five people missing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Keralam Cabinet announced two separate investigations into the landslide. One probe will examine the circumstances that led to the accident, while the second will determine whether the environmental clearance conditions stipulated for the tunnel construction project were complied with. (ANI)