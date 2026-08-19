Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has announced a 'mission mode' crackdown on eateries near educational institutions for violating laws, promising a 'major impact' within 8-10 days following high-level meetings.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday said strict action would be taken against violations of law at eateries operating near educational institutions and said that the intensified enforcement drive would have a "major impact" in the next 8-10 days.

'Mission Mode' to Enforce Law

Speaking with NI, Mundhe said the FDA had held a video conference with senior officials from the Education Department and local administrations and issued fresh instructions to take action in "mission mode". "Yesterday we had video conferencing with Education Commissioner, District Education Officer, Zilla Parishad CEO and Municipal Commissioner along with my Assistant Commissioner and Joint Commissioner. Instructions have been issued once again and they have been told to take this up in mission mode," Mundhe said.

He said the authorities had identified key areas requiring immediate attention and that both the Education Department and FDA had reviewed the situation. "This was just the beginning. Education Department has been instructed; we too have done a review and you will get to see a major impact in the coming 8-10 days," he said.

Inspections and Public Appeal

On action against roadside eateries, Mundhe said inspections were being carried out at several locations across Maharashtra. "Action is being taken at several locations. Be it Chinese or vada pav or anything else, action is being taken. Cleanliness has increased but a lot still needs to be done and work is still underway," Mundhe said, appealing to citizens to report unhygienic food establishments.

"I also appeal to the people that if they find unsanitary conditions somewhere, complain and don't have food there," he said.

Action Under Drugs and Cosmetics Act

On allegations by a pharmaceutical company that the FDA had taken arbitrary action against it, Munde said the department was acting under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1945. "Action is being taken as per rules under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1945," he said.

"We don't know whether it was approved by FDA Gujarat. We had seized the product and ordered a recall, this was as per rules. They were also served a notice. We have also sought details from FDA as to what was mentioned or not mentioned in their license. We will take action as per the order," he said.

The Commissioner's remarks come amid intensified food-safety inspections across Maharashtra. Recent FDA drives have inspected restaurants, hotels, roadside eateries and establishments supplying food through online delivery platforms, with licences suspended and improvement notices issued for violations.