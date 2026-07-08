The bodies of three workers who died in the Kalladi landslide have been handed over to the contracting company for repatriation. The incident has triggered multiple probes from both the Centre and the state government into the cause and environmental compliance.

The bodies of the three workers who died in the Kalladi landslide in Wayanad were handed over to representatives of the contracting company, DBL, the District Medical Officer said.

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The DMO, Dr. P.M. Moideen Shah stated that the bodies were released after embalming procedures were completed at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The body of Anmol, a native of Jharkhand, has been handed over and will be flown to Ranchi on an IndiGo flight. DBL officials said the remaining bodies will also be transported to their respective native places, subject to flight availability.

Landslide Strikes Tunnel Site

The landslide struck at around 11:15 am on Tuesday within a 200-metre radius of the tunnel construction site at Kalladi in Meppadi Grama Panchayat, burying large portions of the worksite under debris estimated to be 7 to 10 feet deep.

Weather Alert Issued

According to the IMD, Wayanad is among the districts placed under a yellow alert on Wednesday, with heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours likely at isolated places.

The weather agency has also forecast widespread rain and thundershowers across Kerala on July 8 and warned that strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely to prevail across the state until July 9.

Centre, State Announce Probes

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan over the Wayanad landslide tragedy and assured the state of full support from the Centre, while also calling for a high-level probe into the incident that claimed three lives and left five people missing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Keralam Cabinet announced two separate investigations into the landslide. One probe will examine the circumstances that led to the accident, while the second will determine whether the environmental clearance conditions stipulated for the tunnel construction project were complied with. (ANI)