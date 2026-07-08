Three people died and over nine are missing after a massive landslide struck an under-construction tunnel site in Kalladi, Wayanad. Chief Minister VD Satheesan visited the site and announced a probe into the cause and compliance with guidelines.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday visited the site of the massive landslide in Kalladi, Wayanad, to oversee search and rescue operations. The landslide, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon at an under-construction twin-tunnel project site, has claimed three lives, while over nine people are still feared missing.

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Heavy rainfall in the region have significantly hampered the rescue efforts, which involve teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local fire and rescue services. Three people died and over nine are missing in the incident which occurred yesterday. A search and rescue operation is underway at the site amid heavy rainfall.

Investigation Ordered

Earlier today, addressing a press conference following the Cabinet meeting, Satheesan said the government would initiate both technical and legal proceedings to determine the circumstances that led to the accident. "Today's Cabinet meeting evaluated the tragedy in Wayanad and reviewed all reports received so far. It has been decided to initiate technical and legal proceedings to investigate the circumstances that led to this accident. In addition, preliminary reports suggest that another landslide occurred just above this site. Further decisions will be made after looking into that as well," he said.

Two-Pronged Probe

The Chief Minister said one investigation would focus on the cause of the landslide, while another would examine whether the environmental clearance conditions imposed by the Centre for the tunnel project had been complied with. "The central government had granted environmental clearance for this tunnel construction project with strict instructions. Whether the contractors followed them will be examined. Work will resume only after assessing all accident risks; until then, construction remains suspended. Two separate investigations will be conducted: one into the cause of the accident and another into whether environmental clearance guidelines were followed," Satheesan said.

The landslide struck the tunnel construction site at Kalladi in Meppadi Grama Panchayat at around 11:15 am on Tuesday, burying large sections of the worksite under an estimated 7 to 10 feet of mud and debris. (ANI)