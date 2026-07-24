Sonam Wangchuk’s FIRST Message to Students After Ending 26-Day Fast | CJP Protest | NEET Row

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Sonam Wangchuk’s FIRST Message to Students After Ending 26-Day Fast

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 24 2026, 02:21 PM IST
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After ending his 26-day hunger strike, Sonam Wangchuk sent a strong message to students across the country. He urged them to remain peaceful, stay vigilant, and not allow violence to derail the movement. Wangchuk assured that the protest for education reforms and accountability will continue through dialogue.In this video:00:00 – Sonam Wangchuk's First Message01:00 – Appeal to Students to Stay Peaceful02:00 – Education Reforms & The Road Ahead

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