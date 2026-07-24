Sonam Wangchuk’s FIRST Message to Students After Ending 26-Day Fast | CJP Protest | NEET Row

Sonam Wangchuk’s FIRST Message to Students After Ending 26-Day Fast
After ending his 26-day hunger strike, Sonam Wangchuk sent a strong message to students across the country. He urged them to remain peaceful, stay vigilant, and not allow violence to derail the movement. Wangchuk assured that the protest for education reforms and accountability will continue through dialogue.In this video:00:00 – Sonam Wangchuk's First Message01:00 – Appeal to Students to Stay Peaceful02:00 – Education Reforms & The Road Ahead
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