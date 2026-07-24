Akanksha Chamola's Shocking Dig at Gaurav Khanna! 'Mera Kutta Hi Aa Jata' Goes VIRAL | Entertainment

Akanksha Chamola made a shocking statement after estranged husband Gaurav Khanna's surprise appearance on Lock Upp. Calling the reunion disappointing, she said she would've preferred her dog instead. Her blunt remark has now gone viral, leaving fans divided and making headlines across social media.In this video:00:00 – Gaurav Khanna's Surprise Entry in Lock Upp 201:00 – Akanksha's Viral "Mera Kutta Hi Aa Jata" Remark02:00 – Fans Divided Over the Awkward Reunion