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CJP Protest: Salman Khan Appeals Sonam Wangchuk to End Fast, Asks Students to Return

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 24 2026, 02:00 PM IST
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Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appealed to students participating in the CJP protest to return home, saying their education and safety should come first. He also urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, expressing faith that the government will take strict action against those responsible for the NEET paper leak.In this video:00:00 – Salman Khan Appeals to Students to Return Home01:00 – "It's Done, Bro": Salman's Message to Sonam Wangchuk02:00 – NEET Paper Leak Protest & PM Modi Assurance

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