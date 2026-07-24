Sonam Wangchuk ENDS 26-Day Fast After Govt's Written Assurance
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving written assurances from the Centre. The government promised no legal action against protesting students, compensation for families of deceased students, and a full parliamentary debate on the NEET paper leak and examination reforms.
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