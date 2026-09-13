Preparations have been completed for the counting of votes for Jaipur Municipal Corporation and 18 other urban local bodies in the district. The counting for the 150 wards of the corporation will take place at Shri Bhawani Niketan College on Monday.

Preparations have been completed for the counting of votes for Jaipur Municipal Corporation and 18 other urban local bodies in Jaipur district, with the counting scheduled to be held on Monday, September 14, an officials said.

Counting Arrangements for Jaipur Municipal Corporation

The counting of votes for Jaipur Municipal Corporation’s 150 wards will take place at Shri Bhawani Niketan College of Pharmacy on Sikar Road in Jaipur. A total of 15 counting rooms with 150 tables have been arranged for the process.

The counting will be conducted ward-wise from 1 to 150 in designated rooms according to the respective assembly areas and ward numbers. Arrangements have been made for wards falling under Vidhyadhar Nagar, Jhotwara, Sanganer, Bagru, Malviya Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishanpole, Adarsh Nagar, Hawa Mahal and Amer areas.

Arrangements for Other Urban Local Bodies

For the remaining urban local bodies in the district, including two municipal councils and 16 municipalities, 18 counting rooms with 120 tables have been set up at designated schools and other locations. The administration has made arrangements for counting at various centres, including Mahatma Gandhi Government School in Kanota, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Community Centre in Vatika, PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School in Jamwaramgarh and Manoharpur, Shri Kalyan Singh Government Senior Secondary School in Shahpura and other designated venues.

Security and Procedural Directives

Jaipur District Election Officer Sandesh Nayak has instructed officials to ensure completion of all arrangements before the counting process and maintain coordination with concerned departments for security, deployment of personnel, EVM storage and other necessary facilities.

Nayak said that entry into the counting centres will be permitted only to those carrying authorised entry passes. No person will be allowed inside the counting premises without valid permission.

Polling Concludes Peacefully

Meanwhile, the second and final phase of polling for Rajasthan’s urban local body elections concluded peacefully on Friday, recording a voter turnout of 70.01 per cent across 147 civic bodies, according to the State Election Commission. (ANI)