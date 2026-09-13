Delhi government plans tighter PUC monitoring with cameras and modern Automated Testing Stations at Tehkhand and Nand Nagri to strengthen vehicle pollution and fitness checks.

While air pollution remains a big problem in Delhi, the government is not only targeting reduction in numbers of vehicles on roads but also trying to find ways to ensure efficient monitoring of Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres as well as updating fitness testing for commercial vehicles.

These updates will include greater involvement of technology in the process of checking and certifying vehicles.

Cameras for Monitoring of PUC Centres

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government realized that many centres which provide pollution certificates to private vehicles were working as booths outside the petrol pumps. In order to improve their monitoring, the government decided to update Pollution Under Control centres and install cameras there.

Camera monitoring system will allow improving supervision during pollution testing and issuance of certificates.

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Fitness Tests for Commercial Vehicles Going Digital

The government is also introducing a change in the method used for testing fitness of commercial vehicles. Gupta stated that some commercial vehicles were still being issued fitness certificates from testing centres with outmoded testing technology.

In order to overcome this problem, Automated Testing Stations (ATS) have been made. The aim of such centers is to ensure that fitness testing of vehicles becomes more technical and systematic.

Tehkhand, Nand Nagri Automated Testing Stations

Highly developed Automated Testing Stations have been set up at Tehkhand and Nand Nagri in Delhi. The Chief Minister disclosed that each center was capable of testing approximately 72,000 vehicles per year.

The 360 Degree Policy of Delhi towards Pollution

Gupta mentioned that the government’s policy was the 360 degree policy which would be used to tackle the pollution problem in Delhi. The policy includes not just pollution certificates but also vehicle fitness checking and increased surveillance on inspection systems.

The government believes that for successful pollution prevention, the system of vehicle inspection is necessary along with other ways. It was also highlighted by Gupta that solving the problem of pollution would need the cooperation between government, system and citizens.

The effect of the enhanced system of PUC inspection and Automated Testing Stations will depend on how well the new policies will work out in practice.